Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low 34F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low 34F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Farris Joy (Thorpe) Cameron passed into Heaven’s Gate on January 24, 2023. She was known by her middle name, “Joy.”
She truly was a Joy to all that knew her. Joy was 92 years old. She got married at a young age to her husband, Simmie. Together they had 76 plus years of marriage. Joy devoted her life to raising her family and taking care of all who darkened her door. Joy grew up in the Kansas Community of Jefferson County, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.