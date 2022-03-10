Faye Myers Rogers went to be with the God she served her whole life on March 9, 2022 and now sees Him with perfect vision. Faye was born July 28, 1924 in Line Creek community in Scott County, Mississippi to Otis and Lollye Myers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Rogers, her son, Ken Rogers, and her sisters Merle Crumpton and Nell Stanley. She is survived by her brother, Wayne Myers, daughter, Ann McGraw (John), grandchildren, Beth Ann Smith (Matt), Jay McGraw (Christel), great-grandchildren, Norah, Aaron, Isaac, Henry and Nolan Smith, Ellie, Jack, and Reese McGraw, and many nieces, nephews, and their children. Faye spent most of her life in South Mississippi, Laurel and Hattiesburg, where she and Billy were dedicated educators. She taught 3rd grade for more than 30 years. She exemplified a life of faith and was an active church member wherever she was. Her longest church tenure was at University Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, where she served in many volunteer roles. The one dearest to her heart was teaching the Love Sunday School Class. At age 82 she moved to Jefferson City, TN to live close to her daughter, Ann. There she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and her Sunday School Class. Even though she suffered from vision problems most of her adult life, she never gave in to self-pity. Instead, her life was “others” focused. She left a tremendous legacy for her family. A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Hattiesburg, MS. In lieu of flowers, Faye requested that any memorials for her be given to Joining Hands Health Center, 1413 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760, which provides medical care for the under served and uninsured.
