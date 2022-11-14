Faye Noonkesser Townsend, age 95, of Dandridge, TN passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Everyone that knew Aunt Faye when they met her fell in love with her. She just had that way about her that drew you to love her through her kindness and love. She didn’t have any biological children of her own but in an essence, she had many children of her own that was in a form of a step-son, step-daughter and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews too. Everyone thought the world of Aunt Faye as she was such a loving, caring and gracious person to meet and know. She had a long-blessed life and touched everyone she met and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
