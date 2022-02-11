Flora Aileen Arnold, 87, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Claiborne Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband; Sam Arnold, parents; John M. Green and Myrtle L. Green and sister; JoAnn Gann. She is survived by her brother Larry Michael Green and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. A family memorial will be held at a later time. Internment at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.
