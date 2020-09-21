On September 17, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children, Floyd William Case, Sr. peacefully took the hand of Jesus, his Savior, and went to his heavenly home. Floyd was born April 17, 1937 to John Henry and Cecil Case of Jefferson City, TN.
Floyd began his career in the United States Army in 1956. He was stationed in Fort Hood, TX, Fort Lee, VA, and Fort Gordan, GA. He ended his military career as a sergeant and Post Master in 1959. While based at Fort Gordan, Floyd met Becky McLelland on a blind date, they fell in love and were married on August 24, 1958 in Hephzibah, GA. Floyd worked at America Enka, BASF, and Linzing Corporation in Lowland, TN for 35 years. Floyd was a faithful member of Grants Chapel UMC in Dandridge, TN. Floyd loved his family and he had a kind and giving heart. All that knew Floyd loved him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.