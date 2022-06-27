Forrest “Jacob” Huskey, age 26, of Dandridge, gained his wings to be with the Lord on June 25, 2022.
He was a member of The Hill Church in Tazewell, but attended Dandridge Full Gospel Ministries Church. Jacob loved God and wanted everyone to have a relationship with Christ. His faith in Christ made him an example for others to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.