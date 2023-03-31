Frances Bouler, age 86, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on March 29, 2023.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. She received her degree from Carson-Newman College and her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, after which she was a devoted teacher for many years. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren whom she was known to as Mama B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.