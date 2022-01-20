Frank E. Berg, age 82, of Dandridge, TN, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was a retired employee of Sears and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Frank was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and the Brazelton Lodge #190 F.&AM. Frank was an avid fisherman, woodworker, gardener and banjo player. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Berg and survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia “Pat” Berg; son, Kristopher (Stacy) Berg; grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Berg, Michael Berg, and Sydnie (Max) Lupton and special pet companions, two cats, Annie III and Callie, and dog, Emslie. Memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church or an animal charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Jason McIntosh officiating. Arrangements By Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
