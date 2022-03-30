Frank Lenord Gass, Jr., age 88, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.
He attended Mt. Vale Church of God and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired miner from New Jersey Zinc Mines, and former employee of Carson-Newman College. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
