Fred Rowe, age 83, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on April 24, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with his loving family by his side after a short illness.
He was the owner and pharmacist of Long-Rowe Drug Store and later Rowe Drug Center. In later years he partnered with many younger pharmacists to help them get their business started. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved riding in his convertible, activities on the lake, and was especially known for his sense of humor and telling jokes.
