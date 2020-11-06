Frieda Burts Self, age 100, of Jefferson City, TN passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on November 5, 2020. She was born in Bryson City, NC and was a graduate of Meredith College.
She was a loving homemaker and an active member of her community and First Baptist Church. She served on the Jefferson City Council and enjoyed journalism while employed by the Standard Banner. She never lost her love for learning and curiosity for many things.
