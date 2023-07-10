Fronie Roselle Ray, age 90, of New Market, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. She was of the Baptist faith. After retiring from Magnavox, Fronie worked at Dollywood as a Ham and Beans waitress for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray; infant daughter, Doris Ray; son, Randy Ray; parents, Fred and Roxie Underwood; sisters, Pauline Ivy, Sara Underwood and Audrey Underwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.