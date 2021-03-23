Former Jefferson City resident Gail Lamberton Twine, 78, of Plainfield, Vermont, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Central Vermont Medical Center.
Gail and her husband, George Twine made Jefferson City their home for 23 years before recently returning to Vermont. Gail discovered Jefferson City as a child, visiting her uncle, Philip Lamberton. After retiring from the State of Vermont, Gail and George gladly left the snow behind, relocating here, where they both became well-loved members of the community.
