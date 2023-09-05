Gail Reese Potts, age 68, went to meet her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2023 after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer and kidney failure.
Gail was a strong woman of faith and loved her church and her church family of Swannsylvania Baptist Church. Gail was a loyal friend to many and her smile brightened everything. Gail was a 1973 graduate of Maury High School and continued her education at Walters State Community College. She worked many years as a dental assistant for Dr. Dale Bryant.
