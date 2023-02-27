Garland R. Foland, age 80, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.
He was a member of the Green Hill Baptist Church and was a retired welder and supervisor for the Forenta Corporation of Morristown with 43 years of service. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who cared for his family. Garland will be missed by his family and friends.
