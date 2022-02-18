George E. Gann (Joe Bag), age 85, of Dandridge, TN was born to the late Vollie Lee and Pauline Martha Miller Gann on May 5, 1936, and went home on February 18, 2022.
He was born and raised in Jefferson County. He was a volunteer with the Talbott-Kansas Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He also was an avid farmer who loved his cows and tractors, and working around the sawmill.
