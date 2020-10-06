George Glenn Bolling, 95, passed peacefully at his home in Dandridge, TN on October 4, 2020. Born in Norton, VA, he was predeceased by his parents, R.H. and Mary Jane Bolling and seven siblings.
A former member of the Norton Lion’s Club and the famed “Bearded Beauties,” George retired from the Department of Labor as a surface coal mine inspector in 1990. He was known for his love of fishing and non-stop story telling of his adventures, which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/geologymule. George and his wife, Linda made their home in the Cracker’s Neck area of Big Stone Gap for 30 years. Moving to Dandridge, TN, and Douglas Lake, was a dream come true for George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.