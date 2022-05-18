George M. Robinson - Jefferson City - After a valiant battle with extreme Covid-19 and Pneumonia caused by Covid-19, George Micheal Robinson, Sr. of Jefferson City, TN passed away on May 14, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born May 9, 1948 in Knoxville, the son of John and Mary (Fanizzi) Robinson of Knoxville. He was the third son of eight children.
George was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years in Vietnam where he received a Bronze Star for Valor. Upon his return, he became a proud member of the Sheet Metal Local #5 until his retirement in 2004. He married the love of his life, Frances Jean Long on October 2, 1971 and had two children from this union, Micheal Robinson, Jr. and John Robinson.
