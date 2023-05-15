George Robert Cline, long time dairy, beef, and tobacco farmer in Jefferson County, TN, met his parents in Heaven Saturday, May 13, 2023.
He grew up a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jefferson City and later on became a member of New Market Baptist Church. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather “Papa.” To know him was to love him. He was a honest and kind man, who never met a stranger and would lovingly greet you with a smile, hug and a joke. He loved his family and would give anyone the shirt off his back. If he was not farming, you would find him at the ball field either coaching or cheering on his children and grandchildren.
