Georgia P. Doubler, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca McNary, Lyn Grant, Anne Smith (Jim), Doug Neely (Cathy); very special daughter-friend, Katherine Ward (Tom); several step-children; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and her special Pekingese, Ling Ling.
