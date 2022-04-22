Georgia Wellman, age 83, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, peacefully at her home with family by her side.
She was a member of Hills Union United Methodist Church. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Layton Wellman; parents, Adam and Alpha Owens; brother, Onsby Owens; two sisters, Reable Bevins and Wanda Looney; grandchild, Clayton Wellman.
She is survived by her children, Janet Whitaker, Patricia Damron, Lisa Wellman and Clinton Wellman; sister, Gertrude Bevins; brother, Lonzie Owens; six grandchildren, Jonathan Baker, Jason Baker, Adam Damron, Austin Belcher, Ashla Belcher and Skylar Wellman; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge Chapel. A graveside funeral service will take place on Monday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Hills Union Cemetery with Reverend John Ramey and Reverend Sherri Franklin officiating.
Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, is in charge of arrangements.
