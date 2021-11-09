Gerald Ray Thomas, age, 78, of New Market, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was a faithful member Mill Springs Baptist Church, where he served as a long-time Sunday school Teacher and Deacon. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Thomas; brothers, Hal Thomas, Wayne Thomas; daughter-in-law, Mitzi Callison. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Thomas; sons, David Thomas, Jason (Beth) Thomas, Eric (Susan)Thomas; grandchildren, Parker Thomas, Kendall Thomas, Jonah Thomas, Lauren Longmire, Bret Longmire, and Wesley Price; sister, Betty Howington; and brother, Bill Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mill Springs Baptist Church at 2510 N. Highway 92 Jefferson City, TN. Funeral service 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Mill Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Lindsey officiating. Interment 11:00 am Thursday in Mill Springs Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the church. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.