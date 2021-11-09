Gerald Ray Thomas, age, 78, of New Market, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was a faithful member Mill Springs Baptist Church, where he served as a long-time Sunday school Teacher and Deacon. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Thomas; brothers, Hal Thomas, Wayne Thomas; daughter-in-law, Mitzi Callison. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Thomas; sons, David Thomas, Jason (Beth) Thomas, Eric (Susan)Thomas; grandchildren, Parker Thomas, Kendall Thomas, Jonah Thomas, Lauren Longmire, Bret Longmire, and Wesley Price; sister, Betty Howington; and brother, Bill Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mill Springs Baptist Church at 2510 N. Highway 92 Jefferson City, TN. Funeral service 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Mill Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Lindsey officiating. Interment 11:00 am Thursday in Mill Springs Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the church. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market
