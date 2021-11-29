Lieutenant Colonel Gerald W. Boston, USMC (Ret) of Baneberry, TN passed away on November 23, 2021. Born in Oklahoma on August 23, 1935, of Cherokee heritage he lived much of his youth in Jefferson County. He was a graduate of Knoxville’s Central High School, attended Carson-Newman College, and graduated from the University of Tennessee where he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959.
His military career led him to the war in Vietnam twice where he served with the 9th Marines near the DMZ and during the Tet Offensive and later as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Marines in Quang Tri Province. A graduate of the Marine Corps Command and Staff College at Quantico, he also served at the Marine Barracks in Rota Spain, Marine Headquarters in Washington DC and commanded the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines in Hawaii. Jerry retired from the service in 1982 after a very successful 23-year career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.