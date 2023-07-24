Geraldine Ray Dockery, age 79, of Dandridge, went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2023 at UT Medical Center. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Elizabeth Ray; three sisters, Anna Fain, Vera Cuberson and Margaret George; three brothers, Eugene Ray, Edward Ray and Walter Ray; daughter, Viola “Daisy” Oliver and granddaughter, Courtney Ray.
