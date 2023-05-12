Gladys Ann Corbett Underwood, age 89, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on May 10, 2023 peacefully in her own home. She was born on March 12, 1934, to Roy Franklin Corbett and Beulah Layman Corbett.
Ann was a member of First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City. She retired from Milligan Clinic after 38 years of service to many local physicians. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived her entire life in service to others never wanting to be served herself. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking and was well known for making the best pumpkin pies in the world.
