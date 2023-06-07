Gladys J. Halpin, age 94, of Dandridge, TN passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023. She was born September 14, 1928 in Ironwood, MI.
She enjoyed many hobbies, sewing, knitting, needle arts, ceramic and oil painting, jewelry and card making. Gladys loved traveling, boating, motorcycle riding and dancing. She was a gifted pianist, organist and an avid reader. She will be dearly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.