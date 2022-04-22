Glen Edward (Ed) Warren, Sr., age 82, of White Pine, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 53 years and children on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was retired from the Town of White Pine after 40 years and was a recipient of the Murphy Snodderly Award in 1984. He was a member of WPCB Club, WP Ruritans, WP senior Rhythm Band and Co-Founder of the WP Bib Boys. He was an ordained deacon and was attending Nina Baptist Church.
Ed was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Gussie Warren; father and mother-in-law, Troy and Pansy Nash; brothers, Jack, Doug, Little Ernie, Tony; sisters, Katherine Parker, Joann Lane; his four-legged companion and friend, Whiskers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Warren; children, Greg (Angie), Sandy (David), Patti (Danny) and Glen; grandchildren, James (Lillie), Jessie Mae (Chris), Lance, Dylan, Aaron (Lori), Tylor, Jessi, and special niece, Carrie; great-grandchildren, Christian, Lilly Mae, Ava Grace, Adalie Mae, Cayson; brother, Halmer; sisters, Ethel Mae Parker, Hazel Williams, Judy Purkey; brothers-in-law, Frankie (Kathy) Nash, Stokley Nash; sisters-in-law, Linda Nash, Jody Warren; special uncles, Connie (Rose) Toby, Bobby Turner; several nieces, nephews, cousins and loving family members.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Smoky Mtn. Hospice of Newport, especially Elena French for their loving care for Ed. Thank you to Johnny and Pam Walker and Farrar Funeral Home for their care and thoughtfulness.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 22 between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. at Nina Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. officiated by Rev. Jimmy Norris. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m. in White Pine Cemetery.
Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.