Glenda Lou Eldridge, age 56, of Greeneville, TN passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. Glenda was born to James Eldridge, Jr. and Beulah L. Sherlin Eldridge McHaffie on February 16, 1964 in Knoxville, TN.
She was the fifth of seven children. Glenda was diagnosed with Leukodystrophy at age three, and due to its complications, went to live at Green Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville at age 16. Despite her disabilities, Glenda was a bright light to all that knew her. She loved to laugh, sing, listen to songs sung by Elvis Presley and to eat cheeseburgers. She loved all of her family, but especially her precious mother. No one could bring a smile to Glenda’s face more quickly than she could.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.