Glendon “Glen” Howard Bibbins, age 85, passed away on July 31, 2022.
Glen was the beloved husband of Shirley, who preceded him in death in 2021. Loving father of Jeffrey Bibbins, Donna (Brion) Scheidel, Pamela (Alec) Savedes, and the late Joseph Lee Hamilton, Jr.; proud grandfather of Alyx, Anthony, Alaina, Lydia, and great-grandfather of Mila; dear brother of Bruce (Marguerite) Bibbins. Glen was the first child born to Paul Glendon and Evelyn Florence Bibbins.
