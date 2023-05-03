Gloria Bohrer, after 91 years of a happy and fulfilling life, went to Heaven on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was blessed with four children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild as well as about 100 cats.
She had an accomplished career as a nurse with the Air Force service and 30 years of service caring for patients in a community hospital.
