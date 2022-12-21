Grace Irene Strange, age 91, of White Pine, TN, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Family will receive friends at Leadvale Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 27 between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. and service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad and Rev. Brandon Cate officiating. Graveside interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 in White Pine Cemetery.
