Griffin English age 21 of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Griffin earned a Karate first degree black belt prior to beginning his wrestling career at age 7-8. Griffin was a fierce grappler earning numerous accolades during competition in over 300 matches and was honored by his peers when selected as one of the Wrestling Team’s Captains his senior year.
During 2017, Griffin graduated Magna Cum Laude (4.0+ GPA) from Jefferson County High School, Dandridge,TN. In 2019 he graduated Summa Cum Laude (4.0+ GPA) from Walter State Community College earning an Associate Degree. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.