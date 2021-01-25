H. Don Shaw, age 81, of Dandridge, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at home after a long illness due to Parkinson’s and a stroke. He was born September 9, 1939 in Cleveland, TN.
Don was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. He was retired from ASARCO mines in October 2004 and also retired from Jefferson County Sanitation Department in May 2011. Don loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
