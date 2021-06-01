Hannelore “Nanny” M. Simmons, age 73, of New Market, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.
She was a very hard worker dedicating 20 plus years at Levis in Knoxville and 10 years at Sample Makers in Jefferson City.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 2:26 am
