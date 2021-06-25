Harley Edward Shuford, 73, husband of Brenda and father of Cynthia, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, in Dandridge.
A service with Fire Department honors will be at noon Saturday, July 17 at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The church service will be live streamed at tbc.live. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Buncombe County Chapter of FFBCF (Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund), Randy Ratcliff, Treas., 961 Bull Creek Road, Mars Hill, NC 28754 (www.FFBCF.org), or to a charity of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.