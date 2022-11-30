Harold Moore, age 81, of New Market, TN passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022 at his home following a brief illness.
He was the son of the late James and Mabel Ruth (Lyle) Moore and was raised in Dandridge where he was a graduate of Maury High School. He was a member of the Piedmont Baptist Church and was retired from United Parcel Service after 20 years of service where he was a supervisor and manager over several divisions of the company. Following retirement, he owned his own trucking business and enjoyed farming, especially working with his cattle.
