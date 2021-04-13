Harvey Scott, age 75, of Rutledge, formerly of Moncks Corner, SC , passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.
As a planner for Lockheed Martin, Harvey got the honor of working on the first space shuttle.
Updated: April 14, 2021 @ 6:32 am
