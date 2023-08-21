Havard Lee Street, age 80, of White Pine, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 21, 2023.
He was a member of Nina Baptist Church where he was instrumental in the building of the new sanctuary. Havard was retired from BASF. He was a kind and gentle soul and was always willing to lend a helpful hand in any situation and the word NO wasn’t in his vocabulary.
