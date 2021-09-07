Hazel Templin, born in Newport, Tennessee, on January 20, 1959, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2021. She peacefully passed while surrounded by her loved ones.
Hazel was a loving, kind-hearted soul. She was very attentive to peoples’ needs and met those needs with a gracious heart and smile. Hazel was truly our angel on earth. Her smile lit up a room, and her laugh was incredibly contagious. She loved God, her family, and her friends, and she will forever live in our hearts.
