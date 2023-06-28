Helen Jeanette Breeden, of Jefferson City, Tennessee passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, at the age of 85. Born May 30, 1938, in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, she spent many years locally working in sales with her then husband, Bobby Breeden.
She was preceded in death by parents, Horace and Melvina Lawson; sister and brothers-in-law, Anna Lou and Wallace Webb, Gladys and Clay Baumgardner, Bertha and Charlie McCall; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Florence Lawson; brothers, Robert Lawson and Clarence Lawson; sisters-in-law, Alma Lawson, Peggy Lawson, Jesse Lawson, Francis Lawson and Daisy Lawson.
