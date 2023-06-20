Helen Mary Gwudz Tarr, age 102, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023. Born on May 9, 1921, to Harriett and Stanley Gwudz in Norwich, Connecticut, she was raised with a loving family of four sisters and two brothers. Helen graduated from Hartford School of Nursing in 1942 and enlisted in the Army Nurses Corps. She was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in November 1943. For 30 months during WWII, she was the charge nurse in a mobile surgical ward. She served with the 120th Station Hospital, which was attached to General Patton’s 3rd Army, moving through England, France and Germany. She was promoted to the rank of Captain and was responsible for the nursing care in a 1200 bed hospital.
Following the war, Helen returned to New York City and was selected as one of the early trainees as a stewardess for American Airlines. With commercial aviation in its infancy, the airlines required stewardesses to be both nurses and short because the rear cabins of the aircraft were so low inside. Being 5’2” and a nurse, Helen was certainly qualified. While working for American Airlines, she lived in Long Island, New York, in order to be close to La Guardia Airport. She met her future husband, Lonas Tarr, who was a pilot for American Overseas Airlines, which later became Pan American. They married and lived in New York for six years before moving to Jefferson City, which was Lonas’ hometown. He purchased the local Chevrolet dealership and opened the doors of Tarr Chevrolet Company in May 1952.
