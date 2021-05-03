Helen Maxine (Dean) Damron, age 90, of Dandridge, TN, passed away peacefully April 30, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 23, 1931 in Martinsburg, WV to Oscar and Catherine (Barton) Dean.
She married Rans Damron on May 8, 1952 in Clintwood, VA and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wade Rans Damron; sisters, Evelyn Drasol, Eunice Meadows, Clara and Thelma Dean; brother, Norman Dean; granddaughters, Shawna and Alicia Hall.
