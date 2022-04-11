Helen Parris Denton, age 92, of White Pine, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She retired from Parks Belk in Morristown after many years of service. Helen was strong in her faith and loved her church family. She was the oldest active living member of White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Morristown. She enjoyed being with her family, especially beach vacations together.
