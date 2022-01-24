Henry “Hank” Noe, age 91, of White Pine, passed away at Morristown Hamblen Hospital on Saturday, January 22, 2021.
He was a retired maintenance supervisor at American Enka, a Korean War veteran, a former town Alderman and employee for the Town of White Pine. Hank was a member of First United Methodist Church White Pine and a member of The Builders for Christ group at Leadvale Baptist Church.
