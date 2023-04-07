Hope A. Carr, age 78, of Dandridge, TN passed away Thursday afternoon, April 6, 2023 at her home following an extended illness. She was a lifelong member of the Grants Chapel United Methodist Church and was a devoted homemaker. She was a beloved wife, mother and loving mamaw and will be remembered for her love and special care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Laura Patterson; sister and husband, Edith and Raymond Haynes; brother and wife, Jack and Susie Patterson; brother, Jake Patterson; sister-in-law, Alice Patterson; brothers-in-law, Joseph Baldwin and Donald Carr.
