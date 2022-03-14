Hope Caldwell

Our hearts are heavy but rejoicing to tell you that our sweet Hopie passed away into the arms of Jesus, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Signature Lifestyles Assisted Living at age 96. Even though unable to physically attend, she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Morristown, TN. Thanks to TV broadcasting, she never missed a service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was a homemaker, loved to bake, was a professional seamstress, and loved to sing. Her greatest passion was her love for Jesus, her church, and to do her part to fulfill the Great Commission. We miss her so much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Harold Caldwell; parents, John C. and Inez Law Owen, siblings John C. Owen, Jr., Virginia Owen Bingham (Ed), Ronal Owen (Nadine), and great-grandson Barrett Kingston Walters. Hope is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Caldwell and Michael Cerone of Farragut, TN; son and daughter-in-law, William and Kathy Caldwell of Jefferson City, TN; grandchildren, Bryon Caldwell (Tiffany) of Allen, TX, Lindsay Caldwell Walters (Rob) of Morristown, TN, Kate, David, and Robert Cerone; great-grandchildren, London Caldwell, Sawyer Caldwell, Adelyn Walters, Carolee Walters, Rowan Walters, Lottie Walters and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 at Fielden Funeral Home, New Market, TN. Graveside service 3:00pm at Westview Cemetery in Jefferson City, TN, with Rev. Rob Walters officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Morristown, TN, (Isaiah 1:17 House). We would like to thank the many people at Signature Assisted Living and Hospice of Morristown for their loving care of our beloved Hopie.
