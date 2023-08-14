Houston Taylor Rankin, age 89, died on August 11, 2023 in Abilene. Inurnment of his remains will be in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Logsdon Chapel on the campus of Hardin-Simmons University at 2 p.m. on Friday, the 18th of August. Visitation will follow in the reception room at Logsdon Chapel. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Taylor was born the fifth of six children to Sam Hull and Chlorice Bible Rankin in Jefferson City, Tennessee on June 30, 1934. Taylor’s childhood memories were heavily influenced by the activities of WWII. He remembered the sacrificing, rationing, recycling, and heavy farm work with his elderly father because his older brother was serving in the U.S. Navy. Taylor finished high school, completed his undergraduate degree in college, was married, served three years in the U.S. Army, and had his first child during the decade of the 1950s.
