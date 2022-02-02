Howard L. Morgan, age 92, of Rutledge, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his children.
He was best known to friends and family by “Rusty” or “Buddy”. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and a lifelong member of Buffalo Baptist Church. Grainger County is where he was born and raised and where he and his wife built a wonderful life of 69 years. He was a retired carpenter, electrician, plumber, jack of all trades, a burley tobacco farmer and remained active in raising beef cattle.
