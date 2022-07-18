Hubert Glenn “H.G.” Arnold, Jr., age 83, of New Market, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 14, 2022.
He was a 1957 graduate of Jefferson High School where he was a captain on the football team and a member of Beta Club. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 where he was stationed at the Giessen Army Depot and earned the rank of Corporal working in supply chain for the base. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at Magnavox in Jefferson City where he also was a union leader and eventually worked for ASARCO mining company, where he retired as the Purchasing Manager after a 30+ year career.
