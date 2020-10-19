J.T. Hopkins of Morristown, TN, formerly of White Pine, TN, passed away peacefully into eternal rest Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born August 6, 1929 to parents, William and Pearl Knowling Hopkins of Talbott.
He was saved as a young man on the family farm between two cedar trees. He was a charter member of Sartain Springs Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School teacher and Youth Choir Leader. He took great pride in serving as church custodian for forty years. He retired from Phillips Corp. in 1994. He was a lifetime wood worker and carver, often gifting family and friends with his creations. He and his wife, Helen loved to garden and were known for ministering to neighbors and friends. Together, they sang with their family and wrote the songs “God’s Perfect Love” and “Jesus Did It All.” He was a loving husband, dad and papaw.
